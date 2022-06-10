Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.57.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.84 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,070 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 267,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,742,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

