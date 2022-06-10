OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OBIIF opened at $145.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.50. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.04.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 48.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

