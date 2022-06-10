PDT Partners LLC Sells 42,399 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,399 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTIL. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 148.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 274,066 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.