PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.