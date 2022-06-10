Credit Suisse AG Purchases 354,725 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 573.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,725 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,845,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,975 shares of company stock worth $3,115,992 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

