PDT Partners LLC Invests $172,000 in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Finance Of America Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Shares of Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

