42,161 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,166,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 582,256 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.93.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

