Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 330,102 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.45 million, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.