HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $113,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

