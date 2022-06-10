PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWTR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 113.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $224,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vidler Water Resources by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Vidler Water Resources ( NASDAQ:VWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 113.18%.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

