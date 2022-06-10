Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

