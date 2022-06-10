Credit Suisse AG Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

