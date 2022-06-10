Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.