PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 395,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 662,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth $910,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

