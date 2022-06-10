PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Exterran worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 24.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

