Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Position Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLTX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

