Credit Suisse AG Has $7.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.52 and a one year high of $107.46.

