Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.86 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

