Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 1,486.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135,836 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.49% of Cortexyme worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cortexyme by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cortexyme by 386.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Caryn Gordon Mcdowell sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $30,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

