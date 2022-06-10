Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intapp worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $147,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,114,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,920,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

INTA stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

