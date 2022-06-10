PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 152.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.64. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.