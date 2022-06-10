BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 56,020 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.57) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.