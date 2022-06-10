Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,030,550 shares of company stock worth $10,842,508. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
MTTR opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Matterport Profile (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
