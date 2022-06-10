72,147 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

