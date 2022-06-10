Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 2,881.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,018 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.66% of Shift Technologies worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 150,695 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. The company had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

