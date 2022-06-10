Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Doximity by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.28.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

