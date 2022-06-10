Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 82,793 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 219.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Delek US worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 333,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,092 shares of company stock worth $648,013 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

