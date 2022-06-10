Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,701 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.