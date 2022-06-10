Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last 90 days.

Kyndryl stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

