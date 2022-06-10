Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in OneMain by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OneMain by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after acquiring an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OneMain by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

OMF opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.