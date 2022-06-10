Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 74,180 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,180 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Verra Mobility worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

VRRM stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

