PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 51,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBAY stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.68.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

