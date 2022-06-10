PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $34,171.76. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,830 shares of company stock worth $1,738,487 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

