Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of -0.70. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

