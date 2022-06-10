Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Position Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 375.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of Conn’s worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,262,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 163,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $242.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

