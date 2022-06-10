Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.