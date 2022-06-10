Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 199.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

EQR opened at $72.22 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.