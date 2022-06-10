11,337 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TTEK opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

