53,197 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in FOX by 8,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FOX by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.98 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

