Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GMS by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 553,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

