Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 497.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,957 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.31% of Party City Holdco worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.50.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

