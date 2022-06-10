Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 144,959 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

BDN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

