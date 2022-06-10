Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 181,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,240,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

