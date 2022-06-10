Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Paysafe worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of PSFE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.