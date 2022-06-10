Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 428.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 99,397 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $631.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DENN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

