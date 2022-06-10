Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 253,143 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 187,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,687. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

