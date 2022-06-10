Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,181 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

