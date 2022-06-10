Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 1,187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168,633 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 2.45. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

