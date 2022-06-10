State Street Corp Purchases 501,712 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,712 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.16% of Vertiv worth $108,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vertiv by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $6,093,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of VRT opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

