United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.41 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.